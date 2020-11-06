Photos of the Week: Golden Monkey, Bubble Dining, Water Dance

Hurricane Eta damage in Nicaragua, a Halloween blue moon, a presidential election in the U.S., earthquake aftermath in Turkey, a whale tail wreck in the Netherlands, colorful vineyards in Germany, the Day of the Dead in Mexico, a light show in Shanghai, and much more.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

