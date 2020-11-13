Photos of the Week: Fire Tunnel, Golden Dog, Santa Mask

© Tamás Koncz-Bisztricz / cupoty.com In Focus

17 Photos Winners of Close-Up Photographer of the Year Some of the winning and honored images from the 2020 competition in close-up, macro, and micro photography

Robert F. Bukaty / AP In Focus

40 Photos New York: Images of the Empire State A few glimpses of the landscape of New York, and some of the animals and people calling it home