Photos of the Week: Fire Tunnel, Golden Dog, Santa Mask

Dancing on Bolivia’s Salar de Uyuni, curfew measures in Bucharest, coronavirus testing in the U.K., monowheel broomsticks in Brazil, a marigold harvest in Kathmandu, celebrations of Joe Biden’s presidential win, a press conference at Philadelphia’s Four Seasons Total Landscaping, Veteran’s Day memorials, a wedding in Moscow, and much more.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • © Tamás Koncz-Bisztricz / cupoty.com
    • In Focus
    • November 11, 2020
    • 17 Photos

    Winners of Close-Up Photographer of the Year

    Some of the winning and honored images from the 2020 competition in close-up, macro, and micro photography

  • Robert F. Bukaty / AP
    • In Focus
    • November 8, 2020
    • 40 Photos

    New York: Images of the Empire State

    A few glimpses of the landscape of New York, and some of the animals and people calling it home

  • Jim Watson / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • November 7, 2020
    • 28 Photos

    Photos: Celebrations in City Streets After Biden Win

    Images of celebrations from cities across America

  • Brynn Anderson / AP
    • In Focus
    • November 6, 2020
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Golden Monkey, Bubble Dining, Water Dance

    Hurricane Eta damage in Nicaragua, a Halloween blue moon, a presidential election in the U.S., earthquake aftermath in Turkey, a whale-tail wreck in the Netherlands, and much more

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. The Next Decade Could Be Even Worse
  2. I’m Not Yet Ready to Abandon the Possibility of America
  3. Joe Biden’s Likely Pick to Lead His Party
  4. The Most Purely Enjoyable Horror Movie Made in Years
  5. Winners of Close-Up Photographer of the Year
  6. Democrats’ 2024 Problem Is Already Clear
  7. Twitter’s Next Trump Problem
  8. Trump’s Pettiness Is the Simplest Explanation
  9. How Trump Sold Failure to 70 Million People
  10. Congress Needs to End This, Now
Back to Top