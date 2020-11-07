After months of difficult campaigning, and days of waiting for the election results to be counted, Democrat Joe Biden has defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States. People in cities across the U.S. hit the streets to celebrate, honking horns, hugging, and gathering in squares. Collected below are early images from cities in the Northeast, with more to come later.
Photos: Celebrations in City Streets After Biden Win
