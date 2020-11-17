Photos: The 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh War

One week ago, on November 10, a Russian-brokered ceasefire agreement was signed by the president of Azerbaijan and the prime minister of Armenia, ending six weeks of warfare over disputed territory in the Nagorno-Karabakh region. It is estimated that thousands of fighters and more than a hundred civilians were killed in the fierce conflict. Nagorno-Karabakh—officially part of Azerbaijan, but controlled by ethnic Armenians—broke away from Azerbaijan in a six-year-long war that ended in 1994, but was never completely resolved. In September of this year, simmering conflicts broke out into war once again, with each side blaming the other for escalations. The new ceasefire agreement cedes control of large areas of disputed territory back to Azerbaijan, and places 2,000 Russian soldiers in the area to act as peacekeepers. As the handover date approached last weekend, some villagers set their own homes on fire before fleeing to Armenia.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Jacob W. Frank / U.S. National Park Service
    • In Focus
    • November 15, 2020
    • 32 Photos

    Montana: Images of the Treasure State

    A few glimpses of the landscape of Montana, and some of the animals and people calling it home

  • Marco Bertorello / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • November 13, 2020
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Fire Tunnel, Golden Dog, Santa Mask

    Dancing on Bolivia’s Salar de Uyuni, monowheel broomsticks in Brazil, celebrations of Joe Biden’s presidential win, a press conference at Philadelphia’s Four Seasons Total Landscaping, and much more

  • © Tamás Koncz-Bisztricz / cupoty.com
    • In Focus
    • November 11, 2020
    • 17 Photos

    Winners of Close-Up Photographer of the Year

    Some of the winning and honored images from the 2020 competition in close-up, macro, and micro photography

  • Robert F. Bukaty / AP
    • In Focus
    • November 8, 2020
    • 40 Photos

    New York: Images of the Empire State

    A few glimpses of the landscape of New York, and some of the animals and people calling it home

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. McConnell’s First Act of Sabotage
  2. The Pandemic Clarified Who the Kardashians Really Are
  3. ‘No One Is Listening to Us’
  4. The Pandemic Safety Rule That Really Matters
  5. Why Obama Fears for Our Democracy
  6. The Next Decade Could Be Even Worse
  7. Cancel Thanksgiving
  8. It’s Time to Hunker Down
  9. It’s Not Stealing. It’s Acquiring.
  10. Dear Therapist: I’m Shattered by My Husband’s Sexts
Back to Top