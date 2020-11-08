New York: Images of the Empire State

New York has the fourth-largest population of any U.S. state, and is home to the most populous city in the country, New York City. From Buffalo, through the Finger Lakes, to the Hudson Valley, Manhattan, and more, here are a few glimpses of the landscape of New York, and some of the wildlife and people calling it home.

This photo story is part of Fifty, a collection of images from each of the United States.

An earlier version of this photo essay misidentified the location of one of the photos. The caption has been corrected.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Jim Watson / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • November 7, 2020
    • 28 Photos

    Photos: Celebrations in City Streets After Biden Win

    Images of celebrations from cities across America

  • Brynn Anderson / AP
    • In Focus
    • November 6, 2020
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Golden Monkey, Bubble Dining, Water Dance

    Hurricane Eta damage in Nicaragua, a Halloween blue moon, a presidential election in the U.S., earthquake aftermath in Turkey, a whale-tail wreck in the Netherlands, and much more

  • Coolbiere Photograph / Getty
    • In Focus
    • November 3, 2020
    • 33 Photos

    Scenes From New Zealand

    On a day when much of the world’s attention is focused on the United States, I thought it might be nice to share some images from the other side of the planet.

  • Traveler1116 / iStockphoto / Getty
    • In Focus
    • November 1, 2020
    • 37 Photos

    Mississippi: Images of the Magnolia State

    A few glimpses of the landscape of Mississippi, and some of the animals and people calling it home

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Total Landscaping: A Masque
  2. America’s Next Authoritarian Will Be Much More Competent
  3. Dave Chappelle Doesn’t Think America Is Saved
  4. Mr. Trump, Tear Down This Wall
  5. What to Expect Next From Donald Trump
  6. Fox News Hits a Dangerous New Low
  7. How to Tell the Story of a Cult
  8. When the MAGA Bubble Burst
  9. The Most Important Divide in American Politics Isn’t Race
  10. Trump Won’t Accept Defeat. Ever.
Back to Top