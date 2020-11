Montana is the fourth-largest state in the nation, yet it is home to just over 1 million residents. Big Sky Country has about 30 million acres of public lands—roughly one-third of the state. From the mountains, along the rivers, to the vast plains, here are a few glimpses of the landscape of Montana, and some of the wildlife and people calling it home.

This photo story is part of Fifty, a collection of images from each of the United States.