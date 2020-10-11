West Virginia: Images of the Mountain State

West Virginia is home to just under 1.8 million residents, ranking 39th in the nation. Charleston, the capital and most populous city, has a population of about 46,500. The state is situated entirely within the Appalachian Mountain range, and its terrain is dominated by rolling hills, mountains, and valleys. Here are a few glimpses of the landscape of West Virginia, and some of the wildlife and people calling it home.

This photo story is part of Fifty, a collection of images from each of the United States.

