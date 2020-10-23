Photos of the Week: Watery Labyrinth, Giza Necropolis, Wuhan Opera

Movie-making in Italy, a drive-in viewing of the World Series in Los Angeles, a church set ablaze in Chile, wildfires in Colorado, grandmotherly Tai Chi in China, rugby matches in Australia, balloon crop-spraying in China, rescued huskies in Russia, and much more.

Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

