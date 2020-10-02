Photos of the Week: Pentagonal Grid, Oil Drums, Scorched Wine

Bulent Kilic / AFP / Getty In Focus

19 Photos An Ancient Town Submerged: Hasankeyf Underwater Images from the past year, as the Turkish town of Hasankeyf was slowly engulfed by the rising Tigris River, behind a controversial new dam

Justin Sullivan / Getty In Focus

22 Photos Wildfires Burn Through California’s Wine Country Images of the fast-growing fires from the weekend, in a state already coping with multiple disasters

Diane39 / iStockphoto / Getty In Focus

31 Photos Rhode Island: Images of the Ocean State A few glimpses of the landscape of Rhode Island, and some of the animals and people calling it home