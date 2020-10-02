Photos of the Week: Pentagonal Grid, Oil Drums, Scorched Wine

A rocket in Nagorno-Karabakh, flowered hills in Australia, alpine cattle herds in Germany, salt production in Turkey, the Washington Prayer March 2020, projections on the the Sydney Opera House, coronavirus burials in Indonesia, scenes from Paris Fashion Week, protests in Mexico City, fire damage in California, and much more.

  • Bulent Kilic / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • October 1, 2020
    • 19 Photos

    An Ancient Town Submerged: Hasankeyf Underwater

    Images from the past year, as the Turkish town of Hasankeyf was slowly engulfed by the rising Tigris River, behind a controversial new dam

  • Justin Sullivan / Getty
    • In Focus
    • September 28, 2020
    • 22 Photos

    Wildfires Burn Through California’s Wine Country

    Images of the fast-growing fires from the weekend, in a state already coping with multiple disasters

  • Diane39 / iStockphoto / Getty
    • In Focus
    • September 27, 2020
    • 31 Photos

    Rhode Island: Images of the Ocean State

    A few glimpses of the landscape of Rhode Island, and some of the animals and people calling it home

  • Alex Brandon / AP
    • In Focus
    • September 25, 2020
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Wishing Moons, Runway Swim, Shawnee Sunset

    Autumn colors in Wales, a ripple maze in Taiwan, “picture day” at a Connecticut school, a funnel cloud in Spain, surfing in South Africa, and much more

