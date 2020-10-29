While the ongoing pandemic has led to many event cancelations, and the spirit of the season is a bit different this year, people are still finding ways to celebrate Halloween in 2020. From drive-through haunted houses to characters masked to both scare and protect, to inventive socially-distant candy delivery methods, people are adapting to the moment as best they can. Collected here today are photos that take a look at some of these spooky (and fun) pre-Halloween festivities from New York, California, Mexico, Nevada, England, and more.