Photos: Prodemocracy Protests in Thailand

In Thailand, demonstrations against the military-backed government and Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha have taken place, off and on, since February, interrupted by COVID-19 lockdowns until late July. On October 14, thousands of anti-government protestors rallied near Government House on the anniversary of a 1973 student uprising, calling for the resignation of Chan-o-cha and for reform of the monarchy. The following day, a state of emergency was declared, and mass gatherings were prohibited—but thousands of protesters still came out to march. Attempts by the Thai government to disrupt the rallies by shutting down public transportation systems and attempting to disrupt social-media channels have had little effect on the recent string of protests, now in their eighth day.

