Photos of the Week: Paris Vaults, Jakarta Protests, Border Reflections

Valery Hache / AFP / Getty In Focus

24 Photos Deadly Flooding in Southeastern France Over the weekend, a storm brought devastating floods to a mountainous region on the border between France and Italy.

Bill45 / Shutterstock In Focus

43 Photos California: Images of the Golden State A few glimpses of the landscape of California, and some of the animals and people calling it home

Filippo Monteforte / AFP / Getty In Focus

35 Photos Photos of the Week: Pentagonal Grid, Oil Drums, Scorched Wine A rocket in Nagorno-Karabakh, flowered hills in Australia, the Washington Prayer March 2020, protests in Mexico City, fire damage in California, and much more