Photos of the Week: Murder Hornets, Giant Hands, China Fashion

Giant waves in Portugal, continued wildfires in California, scenes from Fashion Week in Beijing, the final days of presidential campaigning in the U.S., protests in Chile and Poland, thousands of white flags for COVID-19 victims in the U.S., motocross racing in Sweden, and much more.

  • Aaron Doster / AP
    • In Focus
    • October 29, 2020
    • 31 Photos

    The Spirit of Halloween 2020

    People are finding new ways to celebrate Halloween in this difficult year.

  • © Matt Jackisch / The 11th EPSON International Pano Awards
    • In Focus
    • October 27, 2020
    • 23 Photos

    Winners of the 2020 Epson International Pano Awards

    The 11th annual panoramic-photo competition has just come to a close, and the winning images and finalists have been announced.

  • DenisTangneyJr / iStockphoto / Getty
    • In Focus
    • October 25, 2020
    • 38 Photos

    Massachusetts: Images of the Bay State

    A few glimpses of the landscape of Massachusetts, and some of the animals and people calling it home

  • Joseph Eid / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • October 23, 2020
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Watery Labyrinth, Giza Necropolis, Wuhan Opera

    Movie-making in Italy, a drive-in viewing of the World Series in Los Angeles, a church set ablaze in Chile, wildfires in Colorado, balloon crop-spraying in China, rescued huskies in Russia, and much more

