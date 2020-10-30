Giant waves in Portugal, continued wildfires in California, scenes from Fashion Week in Beijing, the final days of presidential campaigning in the U.S., protests in Chile and Poland, thousands of white flags for COVID-19 victims in the U.S., motocross racing in Sweden, and much more.
Photos of the Week: Murder Hornets, Giant Hands, China Fashion
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.