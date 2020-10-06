Deadly Flooding in Southeastern France

Over the weekend, a storm brought heavy rain and flooding to a mountainous region on the border between France and Italy. In France’s Alpes-Maritimes department, the floodwater destroyed buildings, bridges, and roads, isolating several villages. Emergency responders have been working since, searching for the missing, clearing roadways, and delivering supplies by air. So far, at least 12 deaths have been reported, and 20 people remain missing.

