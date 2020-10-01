An Ancient Town Submerged: Hasankeyf Underwater

Last year, I featured photos of the efforts made to move parts of the ancient Turkish town of Hasankeyf to a new location, as a massive dam project was about to cause the Tigris River to rise and flood the area. A year later, the reservoir behind Ilisu Dam has largely filled up, inundating the historic town and surrounding archaeological sites, despite years of protests by residents and activists. Most of Hasankeyf’s residents were relocated to New Hasankeyf, a village made up of government-built housing on the opposite shore, as their old homes were slowly submerged. Now, to encourage tourism, authorities are allowing swimming in the reservoir, and boat tours are being offered. Collected here are images from the past year, as Hasankeyf was slowly engulfed by the rising Tigris River.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Filippo Monteforte / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • 12:30 AM ET
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Pentagonal Grid, Oil Drums, Scorched Wine

    A rocket in Nagorno-Karabakh, flowered hills in Australia, the Washington Prayer March 2020, protests in Mexico City, fire damage in California, and much more

  • Justin Sullivan / Getty
    • In Focus
    • September 28, 2020
    • 22 Photos

    Wildfires Burn Through California’s Wine Country

    Images of the fast-growing fires from the weekend, in a state already coping with multiple disasters

  • Diane39 / iStockphoto / Getty
    • In Focus
    • September 27, 2020
    • 31 Photos

    Rhode Island: Images of the Ocean State

    A few glimpses of the landscape of Rhode Island, and some of the animals and people calling it home

  • Alex Brandon / AP
    • In Focus
    • September 25, 2020
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Wishing Moons, Runway Swim, Shawnee Sunset

    Autumn colors in Wales, a ripple maze in Taiwan, “picture day” at a Connecticut school, a funnel cloud in Spain, surfing in South Africa, and much more

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. The Probable Outcomes of Trump’s Diagnosis
  2. What Did You Expect?
  3. This Overlooked Variable Is the Key to the Pandemic
  4. The Most Illuminating Moment of the Debate
  5. Trump’s Denial Has Now Produced What He Feared
  6. Rules Exist for What Could Come Next, but They Won’t Prevent Total Chaos
  7. Now What?
  8. A Pro-Trump Militant Group Has Recruited Thousands of Police, Soldiers, and Veterans
  9. L’État, C’est Trump
  10. A New Dystopian Thriller That Will Twist Your Stomach and Your Brain
Back to Top