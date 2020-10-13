Photographing the Microscopic: Winners of Nikon Small World 2020

Nikon has announced the winners of the 2020 Small World Photomicrography Competition and has once again shared some of the winning and honored images with us. The contest invites photographers and scientists to submit images of all things visible under a microscope. More than 2,000 entries were received from 90 countries in 2020, the 46th year of the competition.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Zack Frank / Shutterstock
    • In Focus
    • October 11, 2020
    • 32 Photos

    West Virginia: Images of the Mountain State

    A few glimpses of the landscape of West Virginia, and some of the animals and people calling it home

  • Michele Tantussi / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • October 9, 2020
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Paris Vaults, Jakarta Protests, Border Reflections

    A Swiss Guard ceremony in the Vatican, wife carrying in Hungary, a bear rescue in California, wildfires in Paraguay, pet blessings in the Philippines, and much more

  • Valery Hache / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • October 6, 2020
    • 24 Photos

    Deadly Flooding in Southeastern France

    Over the weekend, a storm brought devastating floods to a mountainous region on the border between France and Italy.

  • Bill45 / Shutterstock
    • In Focus
    • October 4, 2020
    • 43 Photos

    California: Images of the Golden State

    A few glimpses of the landscape of California, and some of the animals and people calling it home

