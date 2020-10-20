Fall Is in the Air: Images of the Season

Autumn is the definitely the best season. The autumnal equinox took place a few weeks ago, marking the end of summer and the start of fall across the Northern Hemisphere. Once again it is the season of harvests, festivals, migrations, winter preparations, and, of course, spectacular fall foliage. Across the North, people are beginning to feel a crisp chill in the evening air, leaves are splashing mountainsides with bright color, apples and pumpkins are being gathered, and animals are on the move. Collected here are some early images from this year, maybe more to follow in the weeks to come.

