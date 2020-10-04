California: Images of the Golden State

California is the most populous state in the nation, with 39.5 million residents—more than the smallest 21 states combined. It is also a huge state, ranking third in area, and an incredibly diverse place, with climates that range from desert to rain forest. From the Los Angeles metropolitan area to Yosemite National Park, from Death Valley to Mount Shasta, here are a few glimpses of the landscape of California, and some of the wildlife and people calling it home.

This photo story is part of Fifty, a collection of images from each of the United States.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Filippo Monteforte / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • October 2, 2020
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Pentagonal Grid, Oil Drums, Scorched Wine

    A rocket in Nagorno-Karabakh, flowered hills in Australia, the Washington Prayer March 2020, protests in Mexico City, fire damage in California, and much more

  • Bulent Kilic / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • October 1, 2020
    • 19 Photos

    An Ancient Town Submerged: Hasankeyf Underwater

    Images from the past year, as the Turkish town of Hasankeyf was slowly engulfed by the rising Tigris River, behind a controversial new dam

  • Justin Sullivan / Getty
    • In Focus
    • September 28, 2020
    • 22 Photos

    Wildfires Burn Through California’s Wine Country

    Images of the fast-growing fires from the weekend, in a state already coping with multiple disasters

  • Diane39 / iStockphoto / Getty
    • In Focus
    • September 27, 2020
    • 31 Photos

    Rhode Island: Images of the Ocean State

    A few glimpses of the landscape of Rhode Island, and some of the animals and people calling it home

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Saturday Night Live Misunderstands Its Role Right Now
  2. Suddenly, Amy Coney Barrett Might Not Have the Votes
  3. This Overlooked Variable Is the Key to the Pandemic
  4. The President Is Not Well
  5. He Didn’t Even Try to Keep His Own People Safe
  6. The Most Illuminating Moment of the Debate
  7. The Reckless Race to Confirm Amy Coney Barrett Justifies Court Packing
  8. It May Be Time to Invoke the Twenty-Fifth Amendment
  9. What I Saw at the White House
  10. Trump Is a Super-Spreader of Disinformation
Back to Top