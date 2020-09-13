Washington: Images of the Evergreen State

Washington State is home to more than 7.6 million residents, most living on the western side of the Cascade Mountains. I originally published these photos of Washington last year, dedicating them to my mother and father, who loved their home state, and who had passed away the month before. The warm reactions to that photo story were what inspired me to undertake this larger project, “Fifty,” presenting wide-ranging collections of images of each state in the U.S. I’m happy to now add this collection to the project, and hope you enjoy these glimpses of the landscape of Washington and some of the wildlife and people calling it home.

This photo story is part of “Fifty,” a collection of images from each state of the United States.

Read more
