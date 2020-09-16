Scenes From the 2020 Tour de France

The 107th Tour de France cycling race—delayed more than two months due to the coronavirus pandemic—began in Nice on August 29, as 22 teams of riders started their journey through central and southern France in 20 stages. The entire tour covers a distance of 3,484 km and will conclude in Paris on September 20. Gathered here are images from the first 17 stages of the 2020 Tour de France.

Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

