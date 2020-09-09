Photos: Wildfires Rage Across the American West

An unprecedented outbreak of wind-driven wildfires has erupted across parts of California, Oregon, and Washington in recent days, generating enormous clouds of thick smoke that have blanketed much of the Pacific coast, affecting visibility and air quality. California’s wildfires this year have burned more than two million acres, setting a new record, according to the state fire department. Gathered below are images from the past few days, of some of the dozens of fires currently active, as well as those battling them, and those affected by them.