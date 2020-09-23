Photos: Remembering the Life of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

The passing of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is being marked across America, as she lies in repose today on the Lincoln Catafalque in front of the U.S. Supreme Court. Ginsburg died at her home in Washington, D.C., on September 18, at the age of 87, after a long battle with cancer. She was the 107th Supreme Court justice, and the second woman to serve on the high court. In her years on the Court, she became an influential icon to many. Chief Justice John Roberts called her “a jurist of historic stature.” Ginsburg will lie in repose at the Supreme Court today and tomorrow, then will be taken to the U.S. Capitol on Friday, where she will lie in state, becoming the first woman so honored. Collected below are images from her life, and from the memorials in recent days.