Photos: Oregon Communities Devastated by Wildfires

More than 30 wildfires are currently burning in the state of Oregon, mostly along its Cascade Mountain range in the west. Over the past week, dry weather and strong winds drove the flames into several towns and neighborhoods, leaving some communities utterly destroyed. Thick smoke still hangs in the air across large sections of the state, creating hazardous air quality conditions. Gathered here are images of the damage from the past few days, seen in the cities of Molalla, Talent, Detroit, Ashland, Estacada, and more.