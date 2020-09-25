Photos of the Week: Wishing Moons, Runway Swim, Shawnee Sunset

Autumn colors in Wales, a ripple maze in Taiwan, “picture day” at a Connecticut school, a funnel cloud in Spain, protests in Kentucky, a socially-distanced beauty pageant in Venezuela, flowers among high-rises in South Korea, surfing in South Africa, and much more.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Charles Dharapak / AP
    • In Focus
    • September 23, 2020
    • 34 Photos

    Photos: Remembering the Life of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

    Images from the life of an iconic woman, and from the memorials in recent days

  • Marco Ugarte / AP
    • In Focus
    • September 22, 2020
    • 32 Photos

    Animals in the News

    Time again for a look at the animal kingdom and our interactions with the countless species that share our planet

  • Jason Weingart / Barcroft Media via Getty
    • In Focus
    • September 20, 2020
    • 31 Photos

    Nebraska: Images of the Cornhusker State

    A few glimpses of the landscape of Nebraska, and some of the animals and people calling it home

  • Chris Hyde / Getty
    • In Focus
    • September 18, 2020
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Tinside Lido, Log Climber, Dragon Temple

    The Sagrada Familia in Barcelona, wildfire damage in Oregon, flooding in Florida from Hurricane Sally, continued protests in Belarus, smoky skies over Seattle, and much more

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. The Election That Could Break America
  2. How to Win a Debate With a Bully
  3. Fauci to a Meddling HHS Official: ‘Take a Hike’
  4. Telling the Truth About Slavery Is Not ‘Indoctrination’
  5. Reddit Squashed QAnon by Accident
  6. 76 Days Is Unwatchable Yet Utterly Compelling
  7. Do You Speak Fox?
  8. Woodward Reveals How Controversies Help Trump
  9. The Fanatic
  10. The Democrats’ Supreme Court Hail Mary
Back to Top