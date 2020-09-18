Photos of the Week: Tinside Lido, Log Climber, Dragon Temple

Marco Bertorello / AFP / Getty In Focus

34 Photos Scenes From the 2020 Tour de France Images from the first 17 stages of this year’s Tour de France cycling race

Esteban Felix / AP In Focus

22 Photos Life in the Wake of COVID-19 Images of the difficult personal journey of a father and daughter, in the months after the loss of their wife and mother due to COVID-19

Shannon Stapleton / Reuters In Focus

33 Photos Photos: Oregon Communities Devastated by Wildfires Images of the damage from the past few days, seen in the cities of Molalla, Talent, Detroit, Ashland, Estacada, and more