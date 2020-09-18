Photos of the Week: Tinside Lido, Log Climber, Dragon Temple

The Sagrada Familia in Barcelona, a hammock on Australian ski slopes, wildfire damage in Oregon, scorched wetlands in Brazil, flooding in Florida from Hurricane Sally, continued protests in Belarus, smoky skies over Seattle, scenes from the Crimean Fashion Week, and much more.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Marco Bertorello / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • September 16, 2020
    • 34 Photos

    Scenes From the 2020 Tour de France

    Images from the first 17 stages of this year’s Tour de France cycling race

  • Esteban Felix / AP
    • In Focus
    • September 15, 2020
    • 22 Photos

    Life in the Wake of COVID-19

    Images of the difficult personal journey of a father and daughter, in the months after the loss of their wife and mother due to COVID-19

  • Shannon Stapleton / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • September 14, 2020
    • 33 Photos

    Photos: Oregon Communities Devastated by Wildfires

    Images of the damage from the past few days, seen in the cities of Molalla, Talent, Detroit, Ashland, Estacada, and more

  • Justin Reznick Photography / Getty
    • In Focus
    • September 13, 2020
    • 34 Photos

    Washington: Images of the Evergreen State

    A few glimpses of the landscape of Washington, and some of the animals and people calling it home

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. An Experiment in Wisconsin Changed Voters’ Minds About Trump
  2. Coffee Rust Is Going to Ruin Your Morning
  3. The Media Learned Nothing From 2016
  4. Why Happy People Cheat
  5. The Dark Truth About Perry Mason
  6. This Is the Future That Liberals Want
  7. Why Republicans Still Don’t Care About Climate Change
  8. How I Mastered the Art of Ventilating My Home
  9. Do You Speak Fox?
  10. Why Everything Is Sold Out
Back to Top