Photos of the Week: Salt Cathedral, Metro-Man, Shark Ballet

Hillside grazing in England's Lake District, the skyline of Shanghai, a full moon over Istanbul, the Ukrainian Fashion Week, theater reopenings in Nicaragua, damage from Hurricane Laura, the Venice Film Festival, the MTV Video Music Awards, and much more.

  • Tappasan Phurisamrit / Shutterstock
    • In Focus
    • September 2, 2020
    • 28 Photos

    Scenes From China’s Guizhou Province

    A few glimpses of mountainous Guizhou and its many residents

  • Robert F. Bukaty / AP
    • In Focus
    • August 30, 2020
    • 35 Photos

    New Hampshire: Images of the Granite State

    A few glimpses of the landscape of New Hampshire, and some of the animals and people calling it home

  • Charlie Riedel / AP
    • In Focus
    • August 28, 2020
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Buffalo Dip, Giraffe Calf, Winter Wallaby

    A socially distanced Santa school in London, heavy-metal music in China, Red Rocks yoga in Colorado, an acrobatic fairy tale in Prague, and much more

  • Joe Raedle / Getty
    • In Focus
    • August 27, 2020
    • 24 Photos

    Photos: The Aftermath of Hurricane Laura

    Some of the early images from the hard-hit Gulf Coast, the day after Hurricane Laura passed through

