Life in the Wake of COVID-19

In April, José Collantes contracted the new coronavirus and quarantined himself in a hotel set up by the government in Santiago, Chile, away from his wife and young daughter. The 36-year-old Peruvian migrant showed only mild symptoms, and returned home in May, only to discover his wife, Silvia Cano, had also fallen ill. Silvia’s condition worsened quickly, and she was taken to a nearby hospital with pneumonia. Although they spoke on the phone, José and their 5-year-old daughter Kehity never saw Silvia again—she passed away in June, at the age of 37, due to complications from COVID-19. José found that he’d suddenly become a single parent, and felt haunted by questions about why Silvia had died and he survived. “Daddy, daddy, why did mommy die?” Kehity asked him. “Because she was sick,” he answered, not knowing what to say but feeling he had to respond. Silvia was one of an estimated 12,000 people who have died due to COVID-19 in Chile alone, and just one out of some 930,000 deaths recorded so far worldwide. In the three months that have passed, José has allowed journalists from the Associated Press to visit his family and document their difficult personal journey after the loss of their wife and mother. “I don’t want to give up,” he said.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Shannon Stapleton / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • September 14, 2020
    • 33 Photos

    Photos: Oregon Communities Devastated by Wildfires

    Images of the damage from the past few days, seen in the cities of Molalla, Talent, Detroit, Ashland, Estacada, and more

  • Justin Reznick Photography / Getty
    • In Focus
    • September 13, 2020
    • 34 Photos

    Washington: Images of the Evergreen State

    A few glimpses of the landscape of Washington, and some of the animals and people calling it home

  • David Ryder / Getty
    • In Focus
    • September 11, 2020
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Chief Mouser, Drone Star, Ice Swimmer

    Roller-skating in New York City, wildfire damage in Oregon, protests in Colombia and Chile, arrivals at the Venice Film Festival, an early snowstorm in Colorado, and much more

  • Eric Risberg / AP
    • In Focus
    • September 9, 2020
    • 35 Photos

    Photos: Wildfires Rage Across the American West

    Images from the past few days of some of the dozens of fires currently burning, as well as those battling against and affected by them

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. This Woman Surfed the Biggest Wave of the Year
  2. The Media Learned Nothing From 2016
  3. Hollywood’s Tenet Experiment Failed
  4. The Bunker Magnates Hate to Say They Told You So
  5. A Paranoid Rant Says a Lot About Where Trumpism Is Headed
  6. Alexander Vindman: Trump Is Putin’s ‘Useful Idiot’
  7. The True Story of the Married Woman Who Smuggled Her Boyfriend Out of Prison in a Dog Crate
  8. The Great British Humbling
  9. Why Everything Is Sold Out
  10. Something Weird Is Happening on Venus
Back to Top