The state of Nebraska has a population of 1.9 million, and ranks 16th in area. It is largely a land of agriculture, with nearly 50,000 farms and ranches producing corn, beef, soybeans, and processed-grain products. From the grasslands through the Sandhills to the Missouri River, here are a few glimpses of the landscape of Nebraska and some of the wildlife and people calling it home.

This photo story is part of Fifty, a collection of images from each of the United States.