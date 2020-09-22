Animals in the News

Time again for a look at the animal kingdom and our interactions with the countless species that share our planet. Today’s photos include a donkey-therapy program in Spain, animals affected by wildfires in the U.S., a rescued anteater in Brazil, COVID-sniffing dog training in Germany, rhinos near Nairobi, beach rescue-dog training in Italy, stranded pilot whales in Tasmania, migrating storks in Turkey, and much more. These images and many others are part of a roundup of animals in the news from recent months, seen from the perspectives of their human observers, companions, captors, and caretakers, as part of an ongoing series on animals in the news.

