Photos of the Week: Flooded Buddha, Tokyo Skytree, Damp Moose

Retired police dog adoptions in Ecuador, ballet in Brazil, an open-air brass band rehearsal in Wales, the Criterium du Dauphine cycling race in France, record heat in Death Valley and wildfires across California, a cool bear in Kosovo, scenes from the the Democratic National Convention, a sail-in floating cinema in Israel, and much more.

  • Vasily Fedosenko / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • August 20, 2020
    • 26 Photos

    Anger and Protest Over a Presidential Election in Belarus

    Thousands of protesters have filled the streets of Minsk and other cities in Belarus, voicing their anger over widely disputed presidential election results.

  • David McNew / Getty
    • In Focus
    • August 19, 2020
    • 24 Photos

    Dozens of Wildfires Burn Across California

    Images from the past few days of some of these blazes as they burn across hillsides and through neighborhoods

  • Rodrigo Abd / AP
    • In Focus
    • August 18, 2020
    • 13 Photos

    The Lonely Work of Performing Funerals in Lima, Peru

    Rodrigo Abd, a photojournalist with the Associated Press, recently spent time with Ronald Marin, a lay worker in Lima, as he served a community hard-hit by COVID-19.

  • Melissamn / Shutterstock
    • In Focus
    • August 16, 2020
    • 33 Photos

    Minnesota: Images of the North Star State

    A few glimpses of the landscape of Minnesota, and some of the animals and people calling it home

