A socially-distanced Santa School in London, gold panning in France, heavy metal music in China, gondoliers in Mexico, Hurricane Laura damage in Louisiana, protests in Kenosha, Red Rocks yoga in Colorado, an acrobatic fairy tale in Prague, Senegal's first female professional surfer, and much more.
Photos of the Week: Buffalo Dip, Giraffe Calf, Winter Wallaby
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.