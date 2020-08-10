The MV Wakashio, a bulk carrier ship loaded with about 4,000 tons of fuel oil, ran aground off the coast of Mauritius, in the Indian Ocean, on July 25. After sitting on a reef for days, battered by waves while awaiting salvage workers, the vessel has leaked an increasing amount of oil near a marine park and populated beaches. Mauritius has declared a “state of environmental emergency,” as the growing spill threatens nearby reefs and lagoons. The government of France has sent aircraft and technical advisers to the island nation after appeals for assistance.