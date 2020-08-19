Multiple major wildfires are currently burning out of control in the state of California, and the resources needed to contain the fires are being stretched thin. Many of the blazes, driven by high winds amid hot and dry conditions, are believed to have been started by lightning. Thousands of residents have been ordered to evacuate, as heavy smoke blankets the San Francisco Bay Area. Gathered here are images from the past few days of some of these fires, as they burn across hillsides and through neighborhoods.