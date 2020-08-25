Photos: China’s Summer of Floods

Throughout the summer, unusually heavy rainfall has caused a series of devastating floods across parts of central and southwestern China. Tens of thousands of residents have been forced from their homes, hundreds have been killed, and authorities now warn that the Three Gorges Dam is facing the largest flood peak in its history. Gathered here are images of the high water and some of the damage it has caused over the past few months.

Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

