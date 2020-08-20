Anger and Protest Over a Presidential Election in Belarus

In the last week and a half, thousands of protesters have filled the streets of Minsk and other cities in Belarus, voicing their anger over the widely disputed results of a presidential election. President Alexander Lukashenko, the authoritarian ruler of Belarus for the past 26 years, was declared the winner with 80 percent of the vote, giving him a sixth term in office. The main opposition candidate, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, fled to Lithuania shortly after the election, as protesters on the street were beaten by riot police and arrested by the thousands. In the following days, crowds attended some of the largest protests in the country’s history, with people demanding the resignation of Lukashenko, the release of political prisoners, and an end to police brutality. A number of groups of workers have staged strikes in support of the protests as well, building some momentum. President Lukashenko has not ceded any ground, and government prosecutors have now opened criminal cases against opposition leaders.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • David McNew / Getty
    • In Focus
    • August 19, 2020
    • 24 Photos

    Dozens of Wildfires Burn Across California

    Images from the past few days of some of these blazes as they burn across hillsides and through neighborhoods

  • Rodrigo Abd / AP
    • In Focus
    • August 18, 2020
    • 13 Photos

    The Lonely Work of Performing Funerals in Lima, Peru

    Rodrigo Abd, a photojournalist with the Associated Press, recently spent time with Ronald Marin, a lay worker in Lima, as he served a community hard-hit by COVID-19.

  • Melissamn / Shutterstock
    • In Focus
    • August 16, 2020
    • 33 Photos

    Minnesota: Images of the North Star State

    A few glimpses of the landscape of Minnesota, and some of the animals and people calling it home

  • Finnbarr Webster / Getty
    • In Focus
    • August 14, 2020
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Antarctic Sunrise, Suspended Cabin, Shanghai Lightning

    Heavy fog in India, the announcement of a vice-presidential candidate in Delaware, protests and anger in Beirut, a Latvian folk and pagan metal band in concert, derecho damage in Iowa, and much more

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Anti-racist Arguments Are Tearing People Apart
  2. Barack Obama Is Scared
  3. Long-Haulers Are Redefining COVID-19
  4. The Mythology of Karen
  5. The Prophecies of Q
  6. The Democratic Convention Is a Reality Check for Trump
  7. Democrats Nail the Coronavirus Convention
  8. Who Killed the Supergrid?
  9. Russiagate Was Not a Hoax
  10. When the Misdiagnosis Is Child Abuse
Back to Top