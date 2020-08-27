Overnight, Hurricane Laura made landfall as a Category 4 storm, slamming into parts of Louisiana and Texas with 150 mph winds and a powerful storm surge. While the impact so far does not appear to have been as bad as anticipated, the damage is still severe and widespread, especially in the Lake Charles area. Below are some of the early photographs from the hard-hit Gulf Coast, the day after Laura passed through.
Photos: The Aftermath of Hurricane Laura
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.