North Carolina has the ninth-largest population of any state in the U.S., with about 10.5 million residents. From the shores of the Outer Banks through the farms and cities of the central Piedmont, to the western Appalachian Mountains, here are a few glimpses of the landscape of North Carolina and some of the wildlife and people calling it home.

This photo story is part of Fifty, a collection of images from each of the United States.