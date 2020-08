New Jersey is the most densely populated state in the nation, with 8.9 million residents living in the fourth-smallest state in the U.S. From the Skylands, to the Palisades, to the farms and cranberry bogs, and down the Jersey Shore to Cape May, here are a few glimpses of the landscape of New Jersey and some of the wildlife and people calling it home.

This photo story is part of Fifty, a collection of images from each of the United States.