New Hampshire is one of the smallest states in the U.S., ranking 46th out of 50. It also has one of the smallest populations, with fewer than 1.4 million residents. From the Great North Woods through the White Mountains and Lakes Region to the cities and the sea coast in the south, here are a few glimpses of the landscape of New Hampshire and some of the wildlife and people calling it home.

This photo story is part of Fifty, a collection of images from each of the United States.