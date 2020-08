Minnesota, also known as the “Land of 10,000 Lakes,” is the 12th-largest state in the union, and is home to more than 5.6 million residents. From the Boundary Waters and shores of Lake Superior in the north through the plains to Buffalo Ridge in the southwest, here are a few glimpses of the landscape of Minnesota and some of the wildlife and people calling it home.

This photo story is part of Fifty, a collection of images from each of the United States.