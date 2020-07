Tennessee is the 16th most populous state in the nation, home to more than 6.8 million people. The landscape ranges from the Appalachian Mountains in the east to the Mississippi River, which makes up its western border. From Memphis to the Great Smoky Mountains, here are a few glimpses of the landscape of Tennessee and some of the wildlife and people calling it home.

This photo story is part of Fifty, a collection of images from each of the United States.