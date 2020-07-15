Spectacular Views of Comet Neowise

For the next month, comet C/2020 F3 (NEOWISE), otherwise known simply as “Neowise,” will be visible in the night sky above much of the Northern Hemisphere. The comet will be at its brightest this week, dimming as it moves away from the sun. If you have clear skies, head outside about an hour after sunset and look near the horizon to the northwest. For the next week or so, if it’s dark enough, Neowise might be visible to the naked eye, but you may need binoculars to see it well. The images in these photos below are made with long exposures, so may appear stronger than what you’d see with your own eyes, but it’s still worth a look—this is the brightest comet we’ve seen in 23 years, and after this, Neowise won’t be back for another 6,800 years.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

