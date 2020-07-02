The Statues Brought Down Since the George Floyd Protests Began

In the widespread protests that followed the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police on May 25, statues of and memorials to Confederate soldiers and generals were vandalized or torn down. Some of the many statues of Christopher Columbus were targeted as well, as voices rose against historic and systemic racism and oppression. State and local governments then began acting to remove even more Confederate statues from public places. Collected below, images of just some of the dozens of statues that have been toppled, defaced, or slated for removal across the United States over the past month.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

