Photos of the Week: Stari Most, Flaming Jet, Hug Kit

An open-air school in Kashmir, preparing for Eid al-Adha in Bangladesh, a Comic-Con blood drive in California, idle fishing boats in China, a Navy Day parade in Russia, wildfires in Portugal, a successful Mars rover launch, a sparsely-attended Hajj in Saudi Arabia, outdoor opera in Greece, a farewell to the late U.S. Representative John Lewis, and much more.

Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Callaghan O'Hare / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • July 30, 2020
    • 22 Photos

    Inside a Houston Hospital During a Coronavirus Surge

    Images from Houston’s United Memorial Medical Center, documenting the work being done by medical workers under stressful and challenging circumstances

  • NASA / JPL-Caltech
    • In Focus
    • July 29, 2020
    • 22 Photos

    NASA Prepares to Launch the Mars Rover Perseverance

    A look at some of the assembly and testing work involved in the Mars 2020 mission over the past few years

  • Hunter Martin / Getty
    • In Focus
    • July 28, 2020
    • 17 Photos

    Lonely Days for Sports Mascots

    During the pandemic, team mascots, who normally thrive on live interaction with an audience, have been left to play to the cameras, interacting with empty bleachers and cardboard cutouts of fans.

  • Ashwin Karanth / Shutterstock
    • In Focus
    • July 26, 2020
    • 30 Photos

    South Dakota: Images of the Mount Rushmore State

    A few glimpses of the landscape of South Dakota, and some of the animals and people calling it home

