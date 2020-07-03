Photos of the Week: Pride Lights, Paddy Day, Grizzly Swim

A new waterslide in the Czech Republic, a cat on the Algerian waterfront, scuffles in Taiwan's legislature, a grotto reopening in Italy, a building collapse in Brooklyn, burying a coronavirus victim in Russia, a model village in England, a wildfire in Colorado, and much more.

