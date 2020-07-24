Photos of the Week: Portland Moms, Beach Astronauts, Fire Whirl

A cheetah at rest in Kenya, flamenco dancing in Spain, tennis at a Berlin airport, a giant spoon on an English trail, a baby hippo in Mexico, an online mud festival in South Korea, the night sky above Syria, wildfires in Greece, concerts in Australia and Germany, a Chinese mission to Mars, and much more.

