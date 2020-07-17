Photos of the Week: Noble Deer, Deadman's Reef, Buffalo Float

Phase 3 re-openings in Europe and North America, locust swarms in India, sunset soccer in Indonesia, a seawater pool in France, in-stream dining in Kuala Lumpur, flooding on the Yangtze river, Sammy the Seal in England, Godzilla in Yokosuka, Bastille Day fireworks in Paris, and much more.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • National Archives
    • In Focus
    • July 16, 2020
    • 20 Photos

    The Influenza Masks of 1918

    A collection of images from a century ago of people doing their best to keep others and themselves safe, during a global health crisis

  • Sergei Grits / AP
    • In Focus
    • July 15, 2020
    • 10 Photos

    Spectacular Views of Comet Neowise

    Images of the brightest comet we’ve seen in 23 years, as it moves away from the sun

  • Bibek Ghosh / 2020 Audubon Photography Awards
    • In Focus
    • July 13, 2020
    • 28 Photos

    The 2020 Audubon Photography Awards

    Some of the best bird photography of the year—a collection of the 2020 winners and runners-up

  • Dave Allen Photography / Shutterstock
    • In Focus
    • July 12, 2020
    • 35 Photos

    Tennessee: Images of the Volunteer State

    A few glimpses of Tennessee’s landscape, and some of the animals and people calling it home

