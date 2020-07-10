Photos of the Week: Chicken Offering, Virginia Creeper, Comet Neowise

Ominous statues in Thailand, protests in Serbia and Greece, solar boats in the Netherlands, a crane collapse in London, Formula One racing in Austria, the empty streets of Pamplona, a zoo re-opening in Ecuador, a nuclear power plant in France, a wildfire in California, and much more.

  • Kim Kyung-Hoon / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • July 8, 2020
    • 23 Photos

    Photos: Deadly Flooding in Japan

    Days of unprecedented rainfall have caused rivers to overflow their banks, sweeping away bridges and roads, thereby cutting off many communities.

  • Antonio Masiello / Getty
    • In Focus
    • July 7, 2020
    • 14 Photos

    The Colorful Blooms of Castelluccio, Italy

    Vast fields of lentils and poppies blooming in central Italy

  • David Clapp / Getty
    • In Focus
    • July 5, 2020
    • 34 Photos

    New Mexico: Images of the Land of Enchantment

    A few glimpses of New Mexico’s landscape, and some of the animals and people calling it home

  • Mahmud Hams / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • July 3, 2020
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Pride Lights, Paddy Day, Grizzly Swim

    A new waterslide in the Czech Republic, a cat on the Algerian waterfront, a grotto reopening in Italy, burying a coronavirus victim in Russia, a wildfire in Colorado, and much more

