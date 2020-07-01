Photos: The Locust Swarms of 2020

Throughout the year, parts of East Africa have been suffering record-setting waves of locust swarms. In the past few months, even more swarms have dramatically struck parts of Yemen, Pakistan, and India. Farmers and communities are fearful of the damage to crops and rangeland, harming income and food supplies, all while dealing with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the swarms are the largest seen in several decades, and international efforts are being coordinated to combat the multiple swarms. Below, images from hard-hit areas in Kenya, Pakistan, India, Nepal, and Yemen, taken over recent months.

