Days of torrential rainfall in central Japan have led to extensive flooding and mudslides, leaving as many as 58 people dead so far. Rivers that overflowed their banks have swept away bridges and roads, cutting off communities and making it difficult for rescue workers to reach many areas. Emergency crews are now working against the clock, trying to find people who may still be trapped.
Photos: Deadly Flooding in Japan
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.