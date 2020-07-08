Photos: Deadly Flooding in Japan

Days of torrential rainfall in central Japan have led to extensive flooding and mudslides, leaving as many as 58 people dead so far. Rivers that overflowed their banks have swept away bridges and roads, cutting off communities and making it difficult for rescue workers to reach many areas. Emergency crews are now working against the clock, trying to find people who may still be trapped.

